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Home / News / India News / BPCL deletes tweet on ethanol blend after online backlash
BPCL deletes tweet on ethanol blend after online backlash
The central government has mandated 20% ethanol blend

BPCL deletes tweet on ethanol blend after online backlash

By Snehil Singh
Nov 10, 2026
12:31 pm
What's the story

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) recently deleted a tweet that claimed tests at a Mysuru petrol pump confirmed the ethanol blend in petrol was within the mandated 20% limit. The deletion came after users, however, alleged that the ethanol content was as high as 33%. Although BPCL quickly deleted the tweet, its screenshots went viral. The central government has mandated an ethanol blend of 20% in petrol.

Twitter Post

Social media users allege higher levels of ethanol content

Ethanol allegations

Political row over ethanol blend in Karnataka

The Congress-led Karnataka government had alleged that petrol sold by oil marketing companies contained more than the mandated 20% ethanol blend.

The state government claimed that 63 samples from major oil firms such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Shell, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) exceeded this limit.

This has sparked a political row between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress parties.

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Ethanol inspections

Kerala government to conduct tests at petrol pumps

In light of the allegations, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has started random inspections at petrol pumps.

The tests are currently being conducted in four districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

If violations are found during these initial tests, they will be expanded to more areas.

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Legal action

Legal action against violators

The Kerala government has warned that if violations are found, it will seal petrol outlets and take legal action against those responsible.

The controversy over the ethanol blend has not only raised concerns about financial losses for motorists but also sparked political tensions between rivals BJP and Congress in different states.

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