BPCL deletes tweet on ethanol blend after online backlash
What's the story
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) recently deleted a tweet that claimed tests at a Mysuru petrol pump confirmed the ethanol blend in petrol was within the mandated 20% limit. The deletion came after users, however, alleged that the ethanol content was as high as 33%. Although BPCL quickly deleted the tweet, its screenshots went viral. The central government has mandated an ethanol blend of 20% in petrol.
Twitter Post
Social media users allege higher levels of ethanol content
BPCl did an ethanol test experiment that ethanol in e20 petrol is just 20%— Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) November 9, 2026
BPCL posted the pictures of the test tube container on their 𝕏 account.
People pointed out it’s not 20% ethanol, instead, it’s 33%
BPCL deleted the tweet and proved what a clown organisation BPCL is…
Ethanol allegations
Political row over ethanol blend in Karnataka
The Congress-led Karnataka government had alleged that petrol sold by oil marketing companies contained more than the mandated 20% ethanol blend.
The state government claimed that 63 samples from major oil firms such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Shell, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) exceeded this limit.
This has sparked a political row between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress parties.
Ethanol inspections
Kerala government to conduct tests at petrol pumps
In light of the allegations, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has started random inspections at petrol pumps.
The tests are currently being conducted in four districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur.
If violations are found during these initial tests, they will be expanded to more areas.
Legal action
Legal action against violators
The Kerala government has warned that if violations are found, it will seal petrol outlets and take legal action against those responsible.
The controversy over the ethanol blend has not only raised concerns about financial losses for motorists but also sparked political tensions between rivals BJP and Congress in different states.