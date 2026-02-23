Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 begins today: Here's what to expect India Feb 23, 2026

Happening today at The Lalit New Delhi, the Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 brings together policymakers, business leaders, diplomats, and investors from India and beyond.

Organized by Brand Vista Consulting, the event is all about working together to shape a sustainable future and drive progress toward the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.