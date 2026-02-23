Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 begins today: Here's what to expect
Happening today at The Lalit New Delhi, the Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 brings together policymakers, business leaders, diplomats, and investors from India and beyond.
Organized by Brand Vista Consulting, the event is all about working together to shape a sustainable future and drive progress toward the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.
A look at the agenda
It's a packed day—think keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and industry-oriented ideation sessions, big-picture talks on "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), and panels covering everything from tech startups and finance to education, healthcare, real estate, sustainability, and global partnerships.
Participants can also contribute to the Bharat Vision Declaration 2026.
Why you shouldn't miss this event
This conclave isn't just about speeches—it's an opportunity for participants to network and collaborate with government representatives, business leaders, and international dignitaries.
Plus, it puts India's leadership goals in focus as we look toward 2047.