Next Article
'Bharat' should be India's name: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat wants "Bharat" to stay as the country's official name, saying it captures India's unique identity and earns global respect.
Speaking at an education event, he cautioned that moving away from this name could weaken India's reputation and security.
Emphasized on education reforms
Bhagwat also pushed for education reforms that highlight India's cultural roots and encourage self-reliance.
Drawing from Maharishi Arvind's ideas, he linked the growth of Sanatan Dharma with a strong national identity.
He emphasized understanding Bharat's heritage is key to preserving what makes the country special.