UP: Muslim man beaten by mob; no FIR registered

'Statement didn't match what I said'

Arif's wife, Tausima, says police made her sign a statement at the station that didn't match what she actually said and are pressuring her to change her complaint.

Despite her efforts to get an FIR filed, nothing has happened yet.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have slammed the attack as a targeted lynching attempt and criticized authorities for not doing enough to stop violence against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.