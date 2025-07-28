Next Article
UP: Muslim man beaten by mob; no FIR registered
In Meerut's Fatehpur Narayan village, a Muslim cloth vendor named Arif was beaten by a group of 10-15 people on July 26 after being accused of theft and asked for his Aadhar card.
He's now in the hospital, but surprisingly, no police case (FIR) has been registered so far.
'Statement didn't match what I said'
Arif's wife, Tausima, says police made her sign a statement at the station that didn't match what she actually said and are pressuring her to change her complaint.
Despite her efforts to get an FIR filed, nothing has happened yet.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders have slammed the attack as a targeted lynching attempt and criticized authorities for not doing enough to stop violence against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.