Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar reopens after deadly stampede

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for an official inquiry into what went wrong.

Families who lost loved ones will receive ₹2 lakh each, while those injured get ₹50,000.

To keep things safer for visitors, more police are now on duty at the temple and a toll-free helpline has been set up for anyone needing help.