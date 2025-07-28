Next Article
Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar reopens after deadly stampede
Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is open again, following a heartbreaking stampede that left six people dead and many injured. The tragedy pushed authorities to rethink safety at the temple.
President Droupadi Murmu shared her condolences with the families and made sure those hurt are getting care, including treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for an official inquiry into what went wrong.
Families who lost loved ones will receive ₹2 lakh each, while those injured get ₹50,000.
To keep things safer for visitors, more police are now on duty at the temple and a toll-free helpline has been set up for anyone needing help.