'Operation Sindoor boosted national confidence...': Modi on anti-terror action
PM Modi called Operation Sindoor a strong show of India's resolve to protect its borders and keep threats at bay.
Speaking at an event honoring Chola emperor Rajendra Chola, he said the operation boosted national confidence and sent a clear message that India won't allow enemies or terrorists any safe haven.
Bringing India together through culture
Modi also spoke about bringing India together through culture, drawing links between the Chola dynasty's legacy and today's efforts like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.
His visit to Tamil Nadu's Aadi Thiruvathirai festival highlighted how events can bridge North and South India, showing respect for regional diversity while building a stronger national identity.