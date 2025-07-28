Narco-terror case in J&K: Charges filed against 2 for heroin

Men linked to Pakistani handler affiliated with LeT

Investigators say the heroin was linked to a Pakistani handler affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, with money funneled through local accounts to fund terror activities.

Both men now face serious charges under anti-drug and anti-terror laws for their role in trying to finance militancy in the region.

The SIA is still digging deeper to track down others involved in this cross-border network threatening J&K's security.