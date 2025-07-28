Next Article
Narco-terror case in J&K: Charges filed against 2 for heroin
Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency has filed charges in a major narco-terror case after seizing 46kg of heroin last August across Jammu and Punjab.
The bust started with Sartaj Singh, caught near Jammu's Bus Stand with 33.5kg, followed by the arrest of Amritpal Singh (aka Fouji) with another 12.6kg.
Men linked to Pakistani handler affiliated with LeT
Investigators say the heroin was linked to a Pakistani handler affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, with money funneled through local accounts to fund terror activities.
Both men now face serious charges under anti-drug and anti-terror laws for their role in trying to finance militancy in the region.
The SIA is still digging deeper to track down others involved in this cross-border network threatening J&K's security.