2 VIT students drown in MP; 2 others perish in Odisha
Two VIT students from Hyderabad, Hemant Rao and Sinmuk (both 20), went missing on Sunday evening after being swept away by strong currents at Bherukho waterfall in Kheoni Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh.
They were on a picnic with friends when the incident happened.
Rescue efforts and investigations
Rescue efforts began quickly but had to pause due to darkness and will continue in the morning.
In a separate incident the same day, two final-year MBBS students drowned at Deojharan waterfall in Odisha after reportedly ignoring safety warnings.
Both incidents have prompted investigations by local authorities.