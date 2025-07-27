Next Article
Haridwar stampede kills 6, including children; PM Modi expresses grief
A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday morning left six people dead and 28 injured after a rumor about an electric current on the stairs sparked panic in the crowded space.
The temple, perched high on the Shivalik hills, was packed with devotees when chaos broke out.
Authorities still searching site to make sure everyone is safe
Among those lost were children, which makes this even harder to process.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for an inquiry and promised ₹2 lakh for families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those hurt.
President Murmu said her thoughts are with the families, while PM Modi also expressed his grief.
Authorities are still searching the site to make sure everyone is safe and to figure out exactly what happened.