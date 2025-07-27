Over 7,000 dog bites reported in Ludhiana this year

More than 1.3 lakh dogs have been sterilized

Experts say the main reason is more stray dogs on the streets, even though about 1.3 lakh dogs have already been sterilized.

Dr. Gurpreet Singh from GADVASU pointed out that female strays breed quickly and need more focused sterilization efforts.

He also mentioned that rapid urban growth is messing with stray dogs' territories, which can make them more aggressive.

Dr. Singh's advice: treat any bite right away and keep up with vaccinations to stay safe from rabies.