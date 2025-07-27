Over 7,000 dog bites reported in Ludhiana this year
Ludhiana is dealing with a big jump in dog bite cases—over 7,000 people have been bitten between January and June this year.
The numbers stayed high each month, especially in January and March.
If things keep going like this, the city could break last year's record of nearly 13,500 bites.
More than 1.3 lakh dogs have been sterilized
Experts say the main reason is more stray dogs on the streets, even though about 1.3 lakh dogs have already been sterilized.
Dr. Gurpreet Singh from GADVASU pointed out that female strays breed quickly and need more focused sterilization efforts.
He also mentioned that rapid urban growth is messing with stray dogs' territories, which can make them more aggressive.
Dr. Singh's advice: treat any bite right away and keep up with vaccinations to stay safe from rabies.