'Exercise Suraksha Chakra': Massive disaster preparedness drill in Delhi-NCR

It starts with a hazard symposium on July 29 and a planning exercise on July 30. The main event is August 1: an earthquake mock drill happening at the same time across all 18 NCR districts—including every part of Delhi plus Ghaziabad and Noida .

Expect to see lots of emergency teams out and about—NDMA, Armed Forces, police, meteorologists—all working together.

Authorities are asking everyone to stay calm and cooperate so things run smoothly.

It's all about making sure the city can respond fast if real disaster strikes.