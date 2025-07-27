'Exercise Suraksha Chakra': Massive disaster preparedness drill in Delhi-NCR
From July 29 to August 1, 2025, Delhi-NCR will run "Exercise Suraksha Chakra," a huge disaster preparedness drill led by the NDMA, the Indian Army, and the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
The goal? To see how ready the region is if a big emergency hits.
Schedule of the exercise
It starts with a hazard symposium on July 29 and a planning exercise on July 30.
The main event is August 1: an earthquake mock drill happening at the same time across all 18 NCR districts—including every part of Delhi plus Ghaziabad and Noida.
Authorities are asking people to remain calm and cooperate
Expect to see lots of emergency teams out and about—NDMA, Armed Forces, police, meteorologists—all working together.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay calm and cooperate so things run smoothly.
It's all about making sure the city can respond fast if real disaster strikes.