'Being discussed too much': Bhumi on debate around cosmetic surgeries 

The debate over celebrities undergoing cosmetic surgeries has been raging for years. Bhumi Pednekar , who was recently trolled for such alleged procedures when she featured in The Royals, has shared her views on the issue. Speaking to News18 Showsha at a New Delhi event, she said, "I feel, to each their own. We live in a time where people should make their own choices."

Statement 'Being discussed way too much': Pednekar Pednekar further emphasized her stance by saying, "I am nobody to have any kind of judgment on what people want to do. I also feel that this is being discussed way too much." The 36-year-old actor was in Delhi for a Skechers event where she also spoke about her fitness routine and dietary habits.

Health insights Pednekar includes fat in her diet Pednekar shared her unique approach to fitness, saying, "It is my way of being." When asked about her diet for staying fit and healthy, she surprised many by saying that she includes fat in her meals. "People get very scared of but I have it in my diet - fat. I have a lot of ghee in my diet," she revealed. "The only difference is, I do not cook in ghee; I consume it raw. "