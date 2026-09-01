Bhavnagar liquor deaths: 13 dead, 39 detained including Rajdeepsinh Gohil

The tainted liquor, made at Solanki's home using raw materials from Ahmedabad, contained dangerously high methanol levels and affected 67 people, leaving many hospitalized.

The suspects now face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prohibition Act.

Raees was involved; he has been detained in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, while Zuber was his assistant from Ujjain.

Gujarat's strict ban on alcohol didn't stop this tragedy from unfolding.