Bhavnagar liquor deaths: 13 dead, 39 detained including Rajdeepsinh Gohil
A tragic incident in Bhavnagar, Gujarat saw 13 people lose their lives after drinking toxic liquor.
Among those arrested is police constable Rajdeepsinh Gohil, who was reportedly in close contact with the main accused, Gautam Solanki.
With this latest arrest, the total number of people detained has reached 39.
Methanol tainted liquor affected 67 people
The tainted liquor, made at Solanki's home using raw materials from Ahmedabad, contained dangerously high methanol levels and affected 67 people, leaving many hospitalized.
The suspects now face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prohibition Act.
Raees was involved; he has been detained in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, while Zuber was his assistant from Ujjain.
Gujarat's strict ban on alcohol didn't stop this tragedy from unfolding.