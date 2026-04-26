Bhawanigarh truck union election protest injures 3 police officers
A protest in Bhawanigarh, Sangrur got out of hand on Saturday after a disputed truck union election.
Supporters of Lovely Kakra clashed with police at the bus stand, injuring three officers and damaging vehicles.
Protesters also blocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway before police broke things up.
Police say the injured officers were receiving treatment at the Bhawanigarh civil hospital, and they are working to track down those involved.
AAP appointment of Malwinder Singh contested
The unrest started because of internal drama within AAP: Malwinder Singh was made truck union president without consulting local MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj.
Kakra's supporters felt sidelined and claimed they were detained to help push Singh's appointment by party leader Gurmel Singh Gharachon.
Meanwhile, Arvind Khanna from Shiromani Akali Dal called for fair elections to settle things down.