Bhawanigarh truck union election protest injures 3 police officers India Apr 26, 2026

A protest in Bhawanigarh, Sangrur got out of hand on Saturday after a disputed truck union election.

Supporters of Lovely Kakra clashed with police at the bus stand, injuring three officers and damaging vehicles.

Protesters also blocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway before police broke things up.

Police say the injured officers were receiving treatment at the Bhawanigarh civil hospital, and they are working to track down those involved.