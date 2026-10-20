Bhongaon father shoots 19-year-old Shazia after she refused to marry
India
In Bhongaon, Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old woman named Shazia was shot by her father after she refused to marry the man he had chosen for her.
The incident happened while she was asleep, and she is undergoing treatment at Saifai Medical College.
Shazia's mother files complaint, husband arrested
Shazia's mother rushed her to the hospital after hearing the gunshot and filed a complaint against her husband. Police have arrested him and are investigating.
According to officials, Shazia wanted to choose her own partner instead of going ahead with a marriage arranged for November 19.