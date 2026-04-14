Bhopal 'Blood kick' trend: men injecting own blood for highs India Apr 14, 2026

A strange and risky trend called "Blood Kick" is making waves in Bhopal, where young men are injecting their own blood to get a quick high.

Since January 2026, five cases involving men ages 18 to 25 have landed at Gandhi Medical College.

Many believe it gives them an instant energy boost, but doctors and families are seriously worried.