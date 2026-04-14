Bhopal 'Blood kick' trend: men injecting own blood for highs
India
A strange and risky trend called "Blood Kick" is making waves in Bhopal, where young men are injecting their own blood to get a quick high.
Since January 2026, five cases involving men ages 18 to 25 have landed at Gandhi Medical College.
Many believe it gives them an instant energy boost, but doctors and families are seriously worried.
'Blood kick' risks infection and addiction
Fueled by social-media content that glamorizes the behavior, "Blood Kick" can actually cause infections, sepsis, or even organ failure.
Psychiatrist Dr. JP Agarwal calls it a "behavioral addiction" tied to deeper mental health struggles.
He says real help means looking beyond medical treatment: counseling and family support are key to breaking the cycle.