Bhopal contractor allegedly felled neem and sheesham for 10,000 saplings

A plantation drive in Bhopal has caused a stir after hundreds of mature trees were allegedly chopped down to make space for around 10,000 new saplings.

Locals say the contractor hired by the city not only cleared thorny bushes but also took out valuable trees like neem and sheesham, leaving behind only tree stumps in several places.

The move left residents frustrated and questioning the point of planting saplings if it means losing established trees.