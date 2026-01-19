Bhopal gas tragedy: Memorial coming to Union Carbide site
India
A new memorial is set to rise at the old Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, honoring those affected by the 1984 gas tragedy.
Inspired by Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the project aims to remember the lives lost and show how far Bhopal has come.
The estimated cost? Over ₹1,200 crore.
What's planned for the site?
The government said it will prepare a master plan for around 90 acres and that the proposal includes an institute on industrial disasters, a museum, and a wall with victims' names.
The memorial will keep some original factory elements but highlight modern waste management—marking both remembrance and Bhopal's ongoing recovery.