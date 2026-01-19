Bhopal gas tragedy: Memorial coming to Union Carbide site India Jan 19, 2026

A new memorial is set to rise at the old Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, honoring those affected by the 1984 gas tragedy.

Inspired by Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the project aims to remember the lives lost and show how far Bhopal has come.

The estimated cost? Over ₹1,200 crore.