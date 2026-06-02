Bhopal judge Giribala Singh alleges Anurag Srivastava assaulted son Samarth
Things got tense at Bhopal court when judge Giribala Singh claimed that lawyer Anurag Srivastava assaulted her son, Samarth, during a hearing.
This all happened while both were in court over the ongoing investigation into Twisha Sharma's dowry death case.
Srivastava firmly denied the accusation and pointed to court CCTV footage to back himself up.
Court remands Giribala Singh and son
Giribala also criticized the CBI for how it handled parts of the investigation and called out what she described as a "media trial" putting her safety at risk.
Meanwhile, Sharma's family continues to allege dowry harassment and mental torture by her husband and in-laws, keeping this case under intense media attention.
The court remanded Giribala and her son to judicial custody as the CBI's probe continues.