Bhopal judge Giribala Singh alleges Anurag Srivastava assaulted son Samarth

Court remands Giribala Singh and son

Giribala also criticized the CBI for how it handled parts of the investigation and called out what she described as a "media trial" putting her safety at risk.

Meanwhile, Sharma's family continues to allege dowry harassment and mental torture by her husband and in-laws, keeping this case under intense media attention.

The court remanded Giribala and her son to judicial custody as the CBI's probe continues.