Bhopal men are injecting their own blood to get high

A disturbing trend called "Blood Kick" has emerged in Bhopal , where young men are injecting their own blood to get a quick high. At least five cases have been reported at Gandhi Medical College since January 2026. All patients are aged between 18 and 25 years. According to Bhaskar English, families attempted to counsel them for three days to a week, but when the youths turned hostile, they were sent to psychiatrists in the mental health department for counseling.

Behavioral addiction Illusion of relief The young men believe that re-injecting their own blood gives them an instant surge of energy and a sense of control. However, doctors say this is a dangerous psychological trap. Psychiatrist Dr. JP Agarwal calls it a "behavioral addiction," not a medical treatment. He explains that the brain associates the act with pain and reward, leading to dependence on the illusion of relief.

Online influence Devastating consequences Experts warn that social media is fueling this dangerous curiosity by glamorizing extreme or bizarre behaviors. What starts as a dare soon spirals into a compulsion, leading to devastating consequences like severe infections, sepsis, HIV, hepatitis, nerve damage and organ failure. Dr. Agarwal warns, "The same blood that keeps you alive can kill you if misused," emphasizing the need for counseling and family support in treatment.

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