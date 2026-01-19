Bhopal student attacked over parking row, case filed
India
A college student in Bhopal says she was assaulted after a parking dispute turned violent in Kalpana Nagar.
The trouble started when her friend tried to park near a madrasa and some men in an auto-rickshaw demanded ₹1,000 for the spot.
Things quickly escalated and the student was physically attacked.
What happened next
The student posted a video online, sharing that "using rods, belts and other objects," and even pulled her hair. More people joined in as the fight grew.
Police arrived soon after; medical reports confirmed assault injuries. A case has been registered and the accused were taken into custody.
Residents from the Muslim community in the locality stressed this was just about parking—not religion—and condemned any violence against women.