BHU student shot at, claims 2 expelled students ordered attack

FIR registered, 3 suspects at large

Police found four bullet casings at the scene and have registered an FIR.

Roshan claims two expelled students ordered the attack and says he warned university officials about threats to his life weeks ago.

Authorities are now looking for three suspects.

The incident has reignited student protests over campus safety, especially since Birla Hostel has seen violence before—including earlier student clashes and tightened security after a previous gang-rape case involving an IIT-BHU student—with many demanding tighter security and less outsider interference.