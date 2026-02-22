Bhubaneswar IRS officer rapes, blackmails woman: What we know
An IRS officer in Bhubaneswar has been accused of raping and blackmailing a young woman at his government quarters on February 15, 2026.
The woman had visited his home earlier that month with his sister while both he and his wife were unwell.
Case registered under new criminal laws
According to the complaint, the officer allegedly forced the woman to watch explicit content when they were alone, raped her, and threatened to leak hidden camera footage from the bathroom if she spoke out.
She says this threat led to repeated assaults and later, he sent a video to someone else and demanded she meet him at a hotel—also threatening her family.
Police have registered a case for rape under new criminal laws, recorded her statement after a medical exam, and searched the officer's quarters.
As of now (February 22), he was not available at his quarters and has been summoned for interrogation; further action depends on ongoing evidence collection.