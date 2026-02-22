Bhubaneswar IRS officer rapes, blackmails woman: What we know

Case registered under new criminal laws

According to the complaint, the officer allegedly forced the woman to watch explicit content when they were alone, raped her, and threatened to leak hidden camera footage from the bathroom if she spoke out.

She says this threat led to repeated assaults and later, he sent a video to someone else and demanded she meet him at a hotel—also threatening her family.

Police have registered a case for rape under new criminal laws, recorded her statement after a medical exam, and searched the officer's quarters.

As of now (February 22), he was not available at his quarters and has been summoned for interrogation; further action depends on ongoing evidence collection.