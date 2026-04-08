Bhubaneswar retiree Debaraj Sarangi allegedly killed wife, surrendered to police
India
A retired government employee in Bhubaneswar, 62-year-old Debaraj Sarangi, allegedly killed his wife Priyambada after a heated argument at their home Wednesday morning, shortly after breakfast.
After the incident, he quietly handed cash and jewelry to his daughter, without mentioning what had happened, and then turned himself in to police.
Debaraj Sarangi allegedly fatally stabbed wife
Reports say the couple's fight escalated when Priyambada tried to stop Debaraj from leaving.
In a moment of anger, he attacked and fatally stabbed her with a kitchen knife.
Police noted that Debaraj was dealing with serious health issues and mental stress.
He now faces murder charges and investigators have recovered key evidence from the scene.