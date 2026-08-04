Bhukya Gauthami resigns after suspension over Instagram private school promotion

In a heartfelt video, Gauthami shared that constant criticism and "humiliation" made it impossible for her to continue, even after being posted following her suspension.

She mentioned facing delays and dismissive treatment when trying to return to work.

Coming from a tribal family with limited means, she said her goal had always been to educate underprivileged children and that she had conducted special English classes for students.

She also has a strong social media presence with around 3.28 lakh followers.