Bhupender Yadav urges accountability, pushes ICCCs across Delhi-NCR states

Yadav told states to appoint top officials who'll make sure anti-pollution steps actually happen, and send weekly updates to the Commission for Air Quality Management.

He pushed for everyone to follow Delhi's winter action plan: better traffic management, a construction ban until November 20, and no open burning.

He also wants faster upgrades to cleaner vehicles by 2028 and regular road maintenance, saying pollution doesn't care about state borders, so teamwork is key.