Bhutan PM to visit Ram Temple on Friday
Bhutan's Prime Minister, Daso Tshering Tobgay, is making a visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple this Friday.
The local administration is rolling out the red carpet for him, with District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde announcing preparations and a special banquet lined up at a city hotel.
Preparations in full swing
Ahead of the visit, top officials—including District Magistrate Funde and Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover—have been busy inspecting the temple complex and nearby spots to make sure everything runs smoothly.
The three-hour visit will also likely see UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and other Union ministers attending.