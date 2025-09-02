Next Article
Video of bus conductor slapping passenger goes viral
A video showing a BMTC bus conductor slapping a Hindi-speaking passenger in Bengaluru is making the rounds online.
The passenger says he was slapped after paying a fine for being ticketless.
The incident has people talking about how we treat each other on public transport—and how language differences can sometimes make things tense.
Incident sparks debate on language, cultural sensitivity
This isn't just about one argument—it's opened up bigger conversations about language, cultural respect, and expectations in diverse cities like Bengaluru.
While many criticized the conductor's behavior, others are calling for more understanding and kindness across languages and backgrounds when we share public spaces.