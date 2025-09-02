No bails, no shortcuts: Himachal Pradesh's new anti-cheating law

Cheaters, service providers, directors can face jail

If you're caught cheating in a public exam, you could face three to five years in jail and up to ₹10 lakh in fines.

Those who help organize or enable cheating—like service providers—could get up to 10 years behind bars and be fined ₹1 crore.

Even company directors and employees aren't off the hook.

Senior police officers will handle these cases, so investigations are set to be thorough from now on.