No bails, no shortcuts: Himachal Pradesh's new anti-cheating law
Himachal Pradesh just passed a tough new law to crack down on cheating in public exams.
The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2025, makes cheating and leaking papers a serious crime—no easy bail, no shortcuts.
The move comes after recent exam scams and shows the state is getting strict about keeping things fair for everyone.
Cheaters, service providers, directors can face jail
If you're caught cheating in a public exam, you could face three to five years in jail and up to ₹10 lakh in fines.
Those who help organize or enable cheating—like service providers—could get up to 10 years behind bars and be fined ₹1 crore.
Even company directors and employees aren't off the hook.
Senior police officers will handle these cases, so investigations are set to be thorough from now on.