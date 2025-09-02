Odisha drenched in rain; red alert in 4 districts India Sep 02, 2025

Odisha's been soaked by nonstop rain since the night of September 1, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD says expect more downpours and gusty winds in several areas until September 5.

Fishermen are being told to stay off the coast at least through September 3 because of rough seas.