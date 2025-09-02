Next Article
Odisha drenched in rain; red alert in 4 districts
Odisha's been soaked by nonstop rain since the night of September 1, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD says expect more downpours and gusty winds in several areas until September 5.
Fishermen are being told to stay off the coast at least through September 3 because of rough seas.
Landslides, submerged bridges, and cut-off areas
Flooding has already caused chaos in cities like Bhubaneswar and Balasore—think waterlogged streets, traffic jams, and even hospitals and shops underwater.
Landslides have hit Koraput, while bridges in Sundergarh and Malkangiri are submerged, leaving some places cut off.
With red alerts out for four districts and orange for several more, locals are bracing for a few challenging days ahead.