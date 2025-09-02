Hoshiarpur: Flood situation improves, but crops still underwater

So far, 111 villages have been marked flood-affected and nearly 6,000 hectares of farmland are damaged. Villages like Gandhowal and Rara Mand are among the worst affected, with large stretches of land still inundated. Out of 1,816 people affected, most have been safely evacuated to 10 relief camps set up across the district.

Relief teams working together to help everyone

In Garhshankar area, floodwaters are finally starting to go down as rain lets up.

The floods destroyed 29 houses and damaged eight more.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain says compensation will be provided after assessment of losses, and that relief teams are working together to help everyone get back on their feet.