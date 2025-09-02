Heavy rains in Jammu; rivers above danger mark, schools shut

Army builds bridge; PDP demands special train services

Landslides have blocked key roads in several districts. The Army built a 110-foot Bailey bridge to reconnect Doda and Kishtwar, while local officials are working overtime to help people out.

BJP MLAs have pledged ₹1 crore each for families hit by floods.

With road transport down, the PDP is pushing for special train services so goods can still reach where they're needed.