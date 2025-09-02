Next Article
Heavy rains in Jammu; rivers above danger mark, schools shut
Heavy rains hit Jammu division on Tuesday, causing major flooding and making daily life tough.
Rivers like Tawi and Basanter went above danger levels, so flood alerts were issued in Udhampur, Jammu, and Samba.
All schools will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday), and the Jammu-Srinagar highway is shut—leaving over 500 apple trucks stuck.
Army builds bridge; PDP demands special train services
Landslides have blocked key roads in several districts. The Army built a 110-foot Bailey bridge to reconnect Doda and Kishtwar, while local officials are working overtime to help people out.
BJP MLAs have pledged ₹1 crore each for families hit by floods.
With road transport down, the PDP is pushing for special train services so goods can still reach where they're needed.