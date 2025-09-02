Army jawan beaten up at toll plaza; locals destroy it
After Army jawan Kapil Singh was reportedly beaten by toll staff at Bhuni toll plaza on the Meerut-Karnal highway (August 17, 2024), things escalated quickly.
The next day, over 500 people, including villagers and local leaders, stormed the plaza in protest, damaging barriers, cameras, computers, and even smashing up the control room.
Toll collection was stopped for nearly six hours, causing major disruption.
In total, 12-15 people will be arrested
CCTV footage captured the chaos and led to police action—six people have been arrested so far.
The National Highways Authority of India fined toll operator Dharam Singh Company ₹20 lakh and banned it from bidding for a year.
Police are still reviewing footage to identify more suspects.
The Indian Army has strongly condemned the attack on its personnel and called for swift justice for everyone involved.