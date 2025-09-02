Army jawan beaten up at toll plaza; locals destroy it

In total, 12-15 people will be arrested

CCTV footage captured the chaos and led to police action—six people have been arrested so far.

The National Highways Authority of India fined toll operator Dharam Singh Company ₹20 lakh and banned it from bidding for a year.

Police are still reviewing footage to identify more suspects.

The Indian Army has strongly condemned the attack on its personnel and called for swift justice for everyone involved.