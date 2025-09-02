Next Article
Chennai airport: 56 capsules filled with cocaine disguised as chocolate
Big news from Chennai: authorities just seized over 5.6kg of cocaine, hidden in capsules disguised as chocolate, from two Indian travelers arriving from Addis Ababa.
The stash is worth a massive ₹56cr and led to the arrest of Himanshu Shah (25) and Sahil Attri (26).
Drugs were headed to Delhi, pointing to a larger trafficking
NCB officials say the drugs were headed for Delhi, pointing to a larger trafficking ring with links in both Delhi and Mumbai.
After this bust, authorities in Mumbai picked up two more suspects—including a foreign national—connected to the same network.
Just as a reminder, in August last year, Chennai airport also saw a similar case when 2kg of cocaine was seized from another passenger.