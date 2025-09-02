India warns Pakistan of possible flooding in Sutlej river

India sends warning on humanitarian grounds

Punjab is already on edge, with rising waters in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers triggering flood alerts—just last week there were three for the Tawi River alone.

Even though regular water data sharing between India and Pakistan was paused earlier this year after a terror attack, India still chose to send this warning on humanitarian grounds, despite the suspension of routine data sharing under the Indus Waters Treaty.

It's a reminder that even when politics get tense, cooperation over shared rivers really matters—especially when nature turns unpredictable.