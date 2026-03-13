Bihar: 16-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered by 5 men
A 16-year-old girl in Bihar's Saran district was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by five men on Wednesday night.
After the assault, the accused reportedly threw her alive into a well near her family's old house.
She was a 10th-grade student. Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for the other four.
All accused are known locals
Police say the attackers dragged the girl to a bathroom and raped her despite her screams. Afterward, they dumped her into a well before running off.
Her family rushed to help after hearing cries but couldn't save her. The victim's mother shared that one of these men had tried to harm her daughter before.
Villagers protested at the scene, demanding action, and police have promised to catch everyone involved as investigations continue.
The girl's sister confirmed all five accused are known locals, raising tough questions about safety in their area.