Bihar: 2 cousins drown in Ganga after attending funeral
Two cousins, Krishna, 16, and Ashish, 15, tragically drowned while swimming in the Ganga River at Bhagalpur, Bihar, after a family funeral.
Even with quick rescue efforts from locals and disaster teams, both boys could not be saved.
Their loss has brought fresh attention to how risky the river can be.
Ganga's water quality
This is not just about one heartbreaking incident: it is also a wake-up call about the Ganga's water quality.
Tests show that while some things are under control, bacteriological contamination remains a concern in parts of the river.
Even though treatment plants have helped cut down pollution over the years, experts say harmful germs are still a big problem.
For anyone who spends time near or in the river, it is a reminder to stay alert and push for cleaner water.