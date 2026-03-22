Bihar: 2 cousins drown in Ganga after attending funeral

Ganga's water quality

This is not just about one heartbreaking incident: it is also a wake-up call about the Ganga's water quality.

Tests show that while some things are under control, bacteriological contamination remains a concern in parts of the river.

Even though treatment plants have helped cut down pollution over the years, experts say harmful germs are still a big problem.

For anyone who spends time near or in the river, it is a reminder to stay alert and push for cleaner water.