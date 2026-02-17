Bihar: 2 teachers killed, 11 students injured in school bus crash
India
A school bus heading to an educational trip in Bihar's Rohtas district crashed into a truck just after midnight on Tuesday, leaving two teachers dead and 11 students injured.
The group was traveling as part of the Mukhyamantri Bihar Darshan Yojana, which takes students on learning tours.
Bus tried to overtake truck
The teachers who passed away were Puneet Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar Rai, both from Middle School Barhauna.
Police say the accident happened while the bus tried to overtake a truck that then sped off.
Injured students got immediate care at a local clinic before being moved to a bigger hospital for treatment.
A search for the truck is underway.