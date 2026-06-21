Bihar: 2 women abducted, gang-raped at gunpoint by 13 men
What's the story
In a shocking incident, two women were allegedly abducted and gang-raped at gunpoint by a group of men in Patna's Naubatpur area on June 18. According to Hindustan Times, the victims, who are cousins and members of a music and dance troupe from Jharkhand's Latehar district, were staying in the Mithapur area of Patna. They had been hired to perform at a tilak ceremony booked by Munna Kumar.
Abduction details
Women were beaten and threatened
However, instead of being taken to the event venue, the women were allegedly abducted by some men and taken to a secluded spot. They were then separated, held captive at different locations, and gang-raped throughout the night. The FIR also mentioned that they were beaten and threatened when they resisted.
Rescue and probe
Zero FIR registered on June 18
The next morning, as the vehicle carrying the victims entered the Phulwari Sharif police station area, they managed to raise an alarm. Locals alerted Dial-112, following which the women were rescued. A zero FIR was registered on June 18 against 13 accused and later transferred to Naubatpur police station for further investigation.
SIT formation
SIT formed to probe the case
Phulwari Sharif SDPO-2 Deepak Kumar reportedly confirmed the incident and was quoted as saying that efforts are underway to trace all the accused. Three of the accused have been identified as Munna Kumar, Suraj Kumar, and Bhanu Kumar. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case further.