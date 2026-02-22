Bihar: 3 undertrials to sit for board exams
India
Three undertrial inmates at Motihari Central Jail—Seraj Alam (19), Pravez Dewan (19), and Prashant Kumar—are preparing to sit for their board exams while facing serious charges.
Alam and Dewan are taking the Bihar matriculation exams, and Kumar is traveling to Uttar Pradesh for his Intermediate papers.
Their determination shows that education can still be a way forward, even in tough situations.
How jail authorities are ensuring smooth process
Jail authorities are making sure the students get a fair shot: police escorts will take them to different exam centers, including SKS Women's College and Tirhut High School.
Deputy Superintendent Sanjay Kumar said police teams would ferry the examinees to the named exam centers.