Bihar: 3 undertrials to sit for board exams India Feb 22, 2026

Three undertrial inmates at Motihari Central Jail—Seraj Alam (19), Pravez Dewan (19), and Prashant Kumar—are preparing to sit for their board exams while facing serious charges.

Alam and Dewan are taking the Bihar matriculation exams, and Kumar is traveling to Uttar Pradesh for his Intermediate papers.

Their determination shows that education can still be a way forward, even in tough situations.