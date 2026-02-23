Bihar government to ban meat, fish sale near schools

The Bihar government has decided to ban the open sale of meat and fish near educational institutions, religious sites, and crowded public places. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha announced the decision on Monday after discussions in the Urban Development Department and "consultations with intellectuals" under the Jankalyan Samvad program, Moneycontrol reported. Sinha stated the aim was to address concerns related to hygiene, public order, and social harmony.

Civic improvement Not an attempt to regulate food habits: Sinha Sinha said the decision is part of a larger effort by the new government to improve civic standards and create a cleaner environment. He reportedly said, "From a health perspective, for social interaction, and to prevent violent tendencies among children, we will ban the sale of meat and fish near educational and religious institutions." The deputy CM clarified that this decision was not an attempt to regulate food habits but rather an effort to maintain public decorum and cleanliness.

Food regulation No problem with food, but strict measures have been taken Sinha said, "People should follow the rules beyond this. We have no problem with the food, but strict measures have been taken to ensure that social interaction and the spirit of purity are not violated." He added that no one's sentiments should be hurt and the environment shouldn't be polluted. The announcement comes after a letter from the Urban Development and Housing Department's Principal Secretary regarding the open sale of meat and fish.

Advertisement