Bihar Board Class 10 results are out; 82.11% students pass

Sakshi Kumari grabbed the top spot with a stellar 489 out of 500 (that's a whopping 97.8%). Anshu Kumari and Ranjan Verma matched her score, while three others tied for second place at 97.6%. Five students shared third place with scores just behind.

Cash prizes, laptops, and more for toppers

Here's some extra motivation: BSEB has doubled cash prizes for toppers, ₹2 lakh for first, ₹1.5 lakh for second, and ₹1 lakh for third place winners.

Students ranked fourth to 10th get ₹20,000 each, and top 10 rank holders may also be awarded laptops, medals, certificates, and a monthly stipend through the Desh Ratna scheme to keep them going strong in their studies.