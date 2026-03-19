Bihar Board Class 10 results are out; 82.11% students pass
Big news for students in Bihar; over 15.5 lakh appeared for the Class 10 board exams in 2025, and a solid 82.11% passed.
That's more than 12.7 lakh students moving ahead, with results announced on March 29, 2025 by BSEB.
Top scorers, 2nd and 3rd place winners
Sakshi Kumari grabbed the top spot with a stellar 489 out of 500 (that's a whopping 97.8%).
Anshu Kumari and Ranjan Verma matched her score, while three others tied for second place at 97.6%.
Five students shared third place with scores just behind.
Cash prizes, laptops, and more for toppers
Here's some extra motivation: BSEB has doubled cash prizes for toppers, ₹2 lakh for first, ₹1.5 lakh for second, and ₹1 lakh for third place winners.
Students ranked fourth to 10th get ₹20,000 each, and top 10 rank holders may also be awarded laptops, medals, certificates, and a monthly stipend through the Desh Ratna scheme to keep them going strong in their studies.