Bihar Board Class 10 results likely by March 31
India
Bihar Board Class 10 results are likely to be out by March 31, sticking to the usual timeline.
The results are expected after toppers' verification at the Patna headquarters; final marksheets and the toppers' list will be published on the board's official websites.
How to check results
Once results drop, you can view your provisional mark sheet on interbiharboard.com or results.biharboardonline.com.
You'll find your name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and whether you passed. Original mark sheets will come from your school later.
This year saw over 1.5 million students take the exams across two shifts at nearly 1,700 centers.
You'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass (if not, there's a compartment exam for another shot).