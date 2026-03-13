Bihar Board Class 12 results expected between March 21 and March 25, 2026
Bihar's Class 12 results are expected between March 21 and March 25, 2026.
More than 1.3 million students who took the science, arts, and commerce exams in February will get their scores after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) wraps up answer sheet evaluations.
The board will announce pass rates, top scorers, and more in a live press conference.
How to check your result
To check your result, just head to seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and enter your roll code and roll number from your admit card.
You'll see your subject-wise marks (you need at least 33% per subject, confirm the exact passing marks with the board), total score, and you can download a provisional mark sheet right away.
What if website crashes?
If the websites crash or lag because everyone's checking at once, you can text "BIHAR12 [roll code] [roll number]" to 56263 or use DigiLocker for instant access.
Original mark sheets will come from schools later.
Found an error? You can apply for revaluation if needed.