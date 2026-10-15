Bihar boat accidents cause more than 52 deaths since 2024
Bihar has seen more than 52 people lose their lives in boat accidents since 2024, mostly during the risky monsoon season when rivers swell.
Just this year, 30 people died, including a recent tragedy on October 13 in Vaishali district, highlighting how dangerous river travel can be for those without other transport options.
Tejashwi Yadav calls for fair investigation
Many of these accidents involve overcrowded or poorly built boats, especially in places where roads are lacking.
The most recent incident involved a shaky boat running at night despite high water levels.
Local leader Tejashwi Yadav met with grieving families and called for a fair investigation into what went wrong.
Even though there are official restrictions during floods, people often have no choice but to risk the river, and officials admit the real number of casualties could be even higher.