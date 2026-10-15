Bihar boat accidents cause more than 52 deaths since 2024

Many of these accidents involve overcrowded or poorly built boats, especially in places where roads are lacking.

The most recent incident involved a shaky boat running at night despite high water levels.

Local leader Tejashwi Yadav met with grieving families and called for a fair investigation into what went wrong.

Even though there are official restrictions during floods, people often have no choice but to risk the river, and officials admit the real number of casualties could be even higher.