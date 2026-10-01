Bihar BSEB opens applications for 5,800 government school librarian posts
Thinking about becoming a school librarian in Bihar?
The BSEB has just started the application process for the 2026 Librarian Eligibility Test, with 5,800 spots up for grabs in government schools.
You can apply online from October 1 to October 21, and the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between November 19 and December 10, 2026.
BSEB registration, fees and exam format
To sign up, head to the BSEB website and register. Your login details will be sent straight to your email and phone.
The test is out of 150 marks (100 for Library Science, 50 for General Knowledge) and lasts 2.5 hours.
Application fees are ₹960 for General, BC, and EBC categories or ₹760 if you're SC, ST, PwD.
For all the details on syllabus and guidelines, check out the official notification before applying!