Bihar CM transfers ₹113cr to farmers' accounts
India
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just transferred ₹113 crore straight to the bank accounts of two lakh farmers who lost crops in last year's floods and Cyclone Montha.
This financial boost is part of the Agricultural Input Subsidy Scheme, helping them buy seeds and supplies to get back on their feet.
Digital transfers and farmer IDs
Thirteen districts were hit hard, leaving many families struggling.
By sending money directly through digital transfers, the state is cutting out middlemen and making sure help actually reaches those who need it most.
As Nitish Kumar put it, "Flood victims have the first right on the state treasury."
Plus, this move is part of a bigger push for transparency and digital farmer IDs—so farmers can benefit from tech-driven support.