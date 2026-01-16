LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Crowd loots fish while accident-victim lies nearby on Bihar street
Crowd loots fish while accident-victim lies nearby on Bihar street
The victim was identified as Ritesh Kumar

Crowd loots fish while accident-victim lies nearby on Bihar street

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 16, 2026
04:17 pm
What's the story

In a tragic incident in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar, a 13-year-old boy was killed in a road accident only to be overlooked by the dozens of passersby. The victim, identified as Ritesh Kumar, was on his way to coaching classes when he was hit by a speeding pickup truck that was carrying fish near Jhajhihat village under the Pupri police station limits, per NDTV report.

Twitter Post

Video shows crowd looting fish 

Disturbing response

Bystanders loot fish instead of helping accident victim

As Ritesh's family rushed to the scene, they were met with a shocking sight. Instead of helping or calling for an ambulance, bystanders chose to loot fish from the pickup truck that had hit him. The truck was loaded with fish, which had spilled on the road after the crash. Despite Ritesh's body lying nearby, many people started filling sacks with fish and running away.

Advertisement

Official response

Police arrive, seize truck, initiate investigation

The Pupri police station officers were alerted about the accident and they soon reached the spot. They dispersed the crowd and took possession of Ritesh's body for a post-mortem examination. The police also seized the pickup truck involved in the crash. An investigation has been launched into this tragic incident.

Advertisement