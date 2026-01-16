Crowd loots fish while accident-victim lies nearby on Bihar street
What's the story
In a tragic incident in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar, a 13-year-old boy was killed in a road accident only to be overlooked by the dozens of passersby. The victim, identified as Ritesh Kumar, was on his way to coaching classes when he was hit by a speeding pickup truck that was carrying fish near Jhajhihat village under the Pupri police station limits, per NDTV report.
Twitter Post
Video shows crowd looting fish
बिहार के सीतामढ़ी में एक स्कूली बच्चे को मछली लदे पिकअप वैन ने ठोकर मार दी। 7 वीं में पढ़ने वाले रितेश की वहीं मौत हो गई। रितेश की लाश सड़क पर थी और भीड़ मछली लूट कर भाग रही थी। pic.twitter.com/TgruKJqC5N— Somu Anand (@SomuAnand_) January 16, 2026
Disturbing response
Bystanders loot fish instead of helping accident victim
As Ritesh's family rushed to the scene, they were met with a shocking sight. Instead of helping or calling for an ambulance, bystanders chose to loot fish from the pickup truck that had hit him. The truck was loaded with fish, which had spilled on the road after the crash. Despite Ritesh's body lying nearby, many people started filling sacks with fish and running away.
Official response
Police arrive, seize truck, initiate investigation
The Pupri police station officers were alerted about the accident and they soon reached the spot. They dispersed the crowd and took possession of Ritesh's body for a post-mortem examination. The police also seized the pickup truck involved in the crash. An investigation has been launched into this tragic incident.