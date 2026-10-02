Bihar grants humanitarian release to 44 prisoners on Gandhi Jayanti
India
This Gandhi Jayanti, Bihar is letting 44 prisoners go free as part of a humanitarian push; most of them are elderly or have served long sentences.
A 93-year-old from Rohtas jail is among them, showing the state's focus on compassion for aging inmates.
Bihar releases elderly inmates, ₹3.86cr aid
The group includes two people over 90, eight over 80, and many in their seventies.
Some are seriously ill, like Satyanarayan Singh and Pankaj Gupta, plus a woman who has been in Purnia jail for nearly 20 years.
Alongside the releases, Bihar will give ₹3.86 crore in aid to families of crime victims, part of its broader effort toward social welfare and rehabilitation.