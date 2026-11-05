Bihar health department to open over 11,000 healthcare jobs
India
Big hiring news from Bihar: the state's health department is set to open over 11,000 jobs for roles like nurses, lab technicians, health managers, and administrative staff.
The official recruitment notice should drop by the end of November 2026, with preparations already in motion.
Recruitment to finish within 6-7 months
This move aims to boost health care quality, especially in rural areas, by easing the pressure on current staff and speeding up patient care.
The whole process is expected to wrap up within six to seven months after notifications go out, so more support teams can be made available in remote areas, especially rural areas, and make health care more accessible for everyone.